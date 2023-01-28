Express Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 3,315 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express Stock Performance

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. Express has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 440.33% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts forecast that Express will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.