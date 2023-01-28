Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Umpqua Stock Up 1.4 %

Umpqua stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Insider Activity at Umpqua

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

