Raymond James Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $205.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $187.45 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

