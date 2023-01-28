Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $114.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

