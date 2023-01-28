Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ (RVPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.