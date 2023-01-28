Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Metro in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion.

Metro Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.11.

TSE:MRU opened at C$73.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.61. Metro has a 1-year low of C$65.30 and a 1-year high of C$78.90.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.