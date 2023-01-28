Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $74.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,621 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAM stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.26). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.