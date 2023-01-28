Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRU. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.11.

Metro Stock Down 0.3 %

Metro stock opened at C$73.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$76.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.61. The stock has a market cap of C$17.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. Metro has a one year low of C$65.30 and a one year high of C$78.90.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion.

Metro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Metro

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.