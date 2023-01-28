Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.