Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$7.60.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

