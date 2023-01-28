Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grand City Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.17) to €9.10 ($9.89) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.22) to €11.75 ($12.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.