GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 344.00 to 208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.05. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S ( OTCMKTS:GNNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

