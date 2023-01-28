Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($76.09) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

About Covivio

(Get Rating)

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.