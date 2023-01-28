Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($76.09) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Covivio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

