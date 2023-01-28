Scotiabank Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$231.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $131.64 and a 12-month high of $157.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

