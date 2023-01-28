Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dätwyler from CHF 222 to CHF 188 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Dätwyler alerts:

Dätwyler Price Performance

DATWY stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. Dätwyler has a fifty-two week low of $83.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03.

Dätwyler Company Profile

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.