Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AUPH opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 89.50%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

