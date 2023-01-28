DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Banner stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banner has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $75.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Banner by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Banner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

