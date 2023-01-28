FY2025 EPS Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

