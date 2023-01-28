Analysts Set Expectations for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

VRCA opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 380.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

