Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mineral Resources in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Mineral Resources Stock Performance
MALRF opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $67.81.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.