BancFirst Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.13. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.