Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.04 million.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $28,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $28,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,541 shares of company stock valued at $255,041. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

