Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $2.08

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. trivago has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.85 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts predict that trivago will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

