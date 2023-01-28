Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $94.25

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,884 shares of company stock worth $1,067,557 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SouthState Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 233.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.85.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.