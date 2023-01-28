Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $11.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.30. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,787,331 shares of company stock valued at $27,840,207. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,226 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

