Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $84.57

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 38.06%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

