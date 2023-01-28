Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) PT at $84.57

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.57.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE DIN opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 38.06%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

