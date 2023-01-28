Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
Whirlpool Stock Performance
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
See Also
