Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $158.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool Company Profile

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.35. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $211.29.

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.