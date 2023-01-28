Brokerages Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) PT at $69.50

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts predict that Graco will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,447,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

