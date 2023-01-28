Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $57.52

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.61.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 319,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

