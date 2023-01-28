Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $98.38 Average PT from Analysts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.69.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $124.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

