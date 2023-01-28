Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT at $19.50

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

