Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $393.88

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.58.
DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $355.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.33 and its 200-day moving average is $360.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $463.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.