Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $393.88

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $393.58.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $355.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.33 and its 200-day moving average is $360.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $463.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

