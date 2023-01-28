Analysts Set SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT at $359.52

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.52.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $658.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

