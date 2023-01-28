Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Target Price at $60.00

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after purchasing an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

