PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $165.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE PKI opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.