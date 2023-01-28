TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New C$170.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFII. Susquehanna lowered shares of TFI International from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

