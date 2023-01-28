WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WUXAY stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.