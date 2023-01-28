The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in January

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westaim Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Westaim has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

