Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKPPF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.05) to GBX 560 ($6.93) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Workspace Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Workspace Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

