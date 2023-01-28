Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $17.74 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

