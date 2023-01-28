WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,187.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

