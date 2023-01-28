WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,187.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $12.35.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
