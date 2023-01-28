Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,200 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the December 31st total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,562.0 days.
Woolworths Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Woolworths Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About Woolworths Group
Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.
