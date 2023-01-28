Vodafone Group Public Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vodafone Group Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group Public’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

