CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $374.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CapStar Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading

