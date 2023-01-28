Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$59.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.70 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

