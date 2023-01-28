FY2024 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NBIX opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after buying an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,376,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,611 shares of company stock worth $16,492,717. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

