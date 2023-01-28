Lifesci Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rain Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.42). Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rain Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RAIN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Rain Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Insider Activity

In other Rain Oncology news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,710,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,737,842.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,727,570 shares of company stock worth $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.