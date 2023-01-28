Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered by Analyst

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medpace stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.82 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 273,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Medpace by 2,043.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after buying an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.