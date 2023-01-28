Oppenheimer Weighs in on CNH Industrial’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

CNHI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,502 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 699,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

