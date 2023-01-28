Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $150.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

